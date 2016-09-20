Almost half of Cypriot boys between 15 and 18 smoke

Around 40% of male teenagers aged between 15 and 18 in Cyprus are smokers, a recent study has found.

The findings were presented by the Cyprus University of Technology’s (CUT) Environmental and Public Health Department earlier this week. Speaking at the presentation, Assistant Professor Konstantinos Makris said the percentage of boys aged between 15 and 18 who smoked in Cyprus stood at between 35% and 40%. He added that there were fewer girls in the same age group smoking in Cyprus (25%).

The most recent EU statistics available, from a study carried out between 2006 and 2010 and covering people aged 15 and above, found that the proportion of daily smokers in Cyprus was 26%, the same as in Estonia and Hungary – which is more than the 19 % in Slovenia, Belgium, Malta and Slovakia but less than in Latvia (28 %), Bulgaria (29 %) and Greece (32 %).

Data was available only for 16 EU Member States.

The same study found that the proportion of males aged between 15 and 24 in Cyprus who smoked stood at 36% in 2008. The corresponding figure for women was 15.7%.