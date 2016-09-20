Akinci sees no need for unilateral intervention

The question of guarantees has been lying dormant for quite a while, but things have changed overnight with the two Cypriot leaders putting their foot down on one of the most controversial issues of the Cyprus problem.

Only days before President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci meet with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, the two leaders have taken diametrically opposed views on security guarantees.

Anastasiades said on Monday, while on his trip to New York, that there was still cautious optimism in the whole process, with the aim of avoiding hasty actions or repeating mistakes of the past.

But the president informed representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council that he would not put to a referendum any solution plan that would include security guarantees.

Akinci on the other hand believes that some guarantees are needed in order to deter those who would want to harm the new federation as well as meet threats against Turkish Cypriot.

The Turkish Cypriot leader had been accused by critics in the north of softening his position on security.

But Akinci recently told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there is no need for Turkey to have a unilateral right to intervene unless Turkish Cypriots feel threatened and vote to invite Turkey to the island.

“Turkey or Greece or anyone else should not be in a position where they would simply say I am coming, I will intervene here,” said Akinci.

Both sides have recognised that the discussion on guarantees has moved away from the 1960 agreements giving Britain, Greece and Turkey intervention rights on Cyprus, as neither side believes they ought to stay the same.