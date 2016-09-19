Akinci: Cyprus talks aim for neither confederation nor unitary state

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı on Monday said the objective of the UN-brokered Cyprus talks is to create a federal settlement which is neither a confederation nor a unitary state.

Akinci was talking to TAK news agency just before a set tripartite meeting in New York on September 25 with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

“There will be no hierarchical relationship between the Turkish Cypriot Constituent State and the Greek Cypriot Constituent State after a possible settlement,” he said.

“The existing political structure on both sides of the island will be transformed according to the new conditions…the population will not be fixed and the numbers currently being discussed are the number of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot citizens, 220,000 and 800,000 respectively,” he added.

Under the proposed arrangement, citizens who choose to stay in the breakaway Turkish-held north with work and residence permits will be able to use those permits in a federal Cyprus, he also said.

In addition, Akinci noted that territorial adjustments from the Annan Plan, a UN blueprint which was widely rejected by Greek Cypriots because they considered it unfair and non-viable, are not applicable.

On Turkish Cypriots seeing their security in Turkey’s guarantees, Akinci said: “Since there is a risk then a deterrent arrangement is needed in order for the risk not to be implemented for the continuation of the new structure in a secure way.

“The guarantee system should protect the new status that will be established and at the same time to have a deterrent effect to those who want to break it down”.