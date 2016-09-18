Aggressive women drivers

By Lucie Robson

Over the next seven days, Paphos is taking part in European Mobility Week, putting car-free, communal, pedestrian and bicycle transport at the forefront of civil life.

The aim, of course, is to show how beneficial it can be to leave your car at home from time to time and enjoy (future) pedestrianised areas in the town centre and the pleasures and freedoms of cycling.

But enjoying walking and cycling – two prongs of European Mobility Week – both partly depend on considerate and careful motorists, a group which is not evident in such high quantities. As a daily urban walker, I can vouch for this.

Behind the wheel, young men have a bad reputation for being reckless (and, statistically, this is fair enough). Pensioners have recently come under scrutiny for needing more stringent checks to identify physical limitations that can affect driving (most pensioners I know are better drivers than I am, but I suppose the odd one slips through the net). But there’s a third group that somehow never seems to get shown in an unsavoury light, even though, in my experience, they are some of the most anti-social town drivers: women.

Before anyone who is not in the habit of reading between the lines takes umbrage, I am not referring to every single woman on the roads in Cyprus.

However, if a car nearly takes off the first layer of my skin when it tears around a corner or shoots over a zebra crossing when it shouldn’t, its driver is usually someone with XX chromosomes.

The image I associate with these encounters is that of a stony, rigid profile as the car passes and the driver pretends they didn’t just nearly crush my foot or, at the very least, shock the daylights out of me.

Just a few days ago, I was crossing at lights that were red for vehicles and green for pedestrians, and yet a woman tore right over the junction as I was halfway across. Did this stupid person not realise that if she hit someone at the speed she was going at, she would maim or even kill them?

It’s as if these ladies – in what comes across as a form of passive aggression – feel they’re entitled to do whatever the hell they want. But there’s no place for entitlement, nor, in the case of the aforementioned young men, uncontrolled testosterone on the road.

Meanwhile, my cyclist friends don’t fare much better in town.

So, while encouraging mobility is a worthy initiative, I think it is about time there was an ‘Encouraging Considerate Driving Day’ to make the former more appealing.

Unfortunately, the closest thing we currently have to it is of the mournful, retrospective variety. It’s in November and called the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.