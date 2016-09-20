AEL go top after squeezing past Karmiotissa

AEL returned to the top of the Cypriot first division table on Monday night after recording a hard-fought 1-0 victory over newcomers Karmiotissa in Larnaca.

Pambos Christodoulou’s side had the majority of possession but struggled to find a way past Charalambous Kairinos in the Karmiotissa goal. Cypriot international defender Dossa Junior scored the only goal of the game on 21 minutes after pouncing from close range.

Wellington, Mesca and Lucas Souza all squandered chances for AEL – who have won three and drawn one of their first four games – while Yiannis Taralides twice forced AEL keeper Romo into making difficult saves in the second half.

“We had our worst second half performance so far this season,” said Chrisotodoulou after the game. “They were a difficult side but we need to improve in our upcoming games.”