A network providing much needed support

By Paula Manoli-Gray

With the start of the new school year, parents of children with special needs may be facing various issues regarding their children’s education.

For those who believe their child might have an as-yet-undiagnosed learning difficulty, finding answers can be a minefield, whilst others may just need the support of a community that understands the struggles and how to navigate the system in Cyprus and receive assistance.

The Larnaca support group ‘Mums with Special Angels (Cyprus)’, which can be found on the social media platform Facebook under its title, is a community of parents of children with special needs, set up by Elena Papadopoulos in 2012.

The group holds regular social events for parents to meet, mingle and share their experiences – including a wealth of information on where to turn to next.

Since its inception, it has proven to be a vital network – not only for parents in Larnaca, but across the island. Group members meet in person, but also share their experiences on the Facebook page, and post locally-relevant information or interesting articles and news from around the world.

This further facilitates the sharing of information, whilst professionals have also attended meetings in the past and given valuable, free advice to parents both in person and on the page.

A much-needed network

When Elena moved to Cyprus in 2012 with twins and a daughter with Downs Syndrome, the HR consultant and life coach quickly found that a support network like the ones she had turned to in the UK was sorely missing on the island, and so she set about creating a face-to-face group for families with special needs kids. The aim of the non-profit network was “to reassure parents they are not alone and to share advice and information”.

The group started with a handful of parents who would meet at a local church in Larnaca with their children – who ranged from autistic or who had Down’s Syndrome to those without a diagnosis – and expanded to dinners minus the children at different locations on the island. Today, the group has a range of members who have benefited from sharing their experiences and finding others who truly understand what life with a special needs child is like in Cyprus.

Elena says the topics discussed at the dinners includes therapies and emotional support, finances and how to balance the challenges of siblings. Naturally, the issue of education is one that crops up frequently:

“Communication between the parents and the school; understanding the students’ and parents’ needs is a major issue”.

“As many children with special needs may be limited in verbal communication, we rely on the school to keep us updated on what has happened during the school day…it’s not just about the syllabus, but the other little things, like who they played with at break-time; who are their friends?

“Going to school is about so much more than education – children are also exposed to socialising, being a team player, routine, friendships and a sense of belonging.”

Guidance on where to turn

Whilst the Special Needs Coordinator for Larnaca district – Polly Hadjisavva – speaks both Greek and English, the group is an additional support for parents who don’t speak Greek and may, therefore, find it more difficult to access information from the right departments.

As Elena explains: “There are parents and therapists ready to help; it’s a great source of information, and you will never feel alone”.

For more information, or to join the group, visit the Facebook page: ‘Mums with Special Angels (Cyprus)’. To contact Polly, call: 24813010, (Monday to Friday, before 2pm).