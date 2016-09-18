A Cyprus solution? A brief view of what is important

By Michalis Attalides

When it was suggested that I write a short piece about the Cyprus problem, what came to my mind were a number of points that I, as a private citizen think are important in an agreement and after a solution. There may of course be other issues, which others consider as important or more so.

Totally to the contrary of what happened in 1974, what the Treaty of Guarantee basically says is that Turkey (and the other two) guarantee the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic and the state of affairs established by the 1960 Constitution. This shows the serious limitations of international law, and that it is important that we have an effective guarantee of the implementation of any agreement reached now. We need a solid undertaking by the UN Security Council. What we also need is a capacity for defence after a solution, and allies. After all we live in the most dangerous neighbourhood in the world.

I have the impression that progress has been made in the negotiations on governance issues, though I do not much like the idea of drawing lots. A European judge is a good solution for breaking deadlocks in the judiciary. It is an idea which has been unjustly demonized in the past. But we must also not be disingenuous about drawing lots in other areas of governance. Normal rational behaviour would be that there would usually be a consensual compromise, which is the best solution of all in consociational governance, before the stage of drawing lots.

What worries me among the governance issues is that of a rotating presidency. Cross voting is an excellent and necessary idea, and was introduced by unanimously approved by the National Council proposals of the Greek Cypriot community of 1989. The idea was to make the 1960 idea of Greek Cypriot president and Turkish Cypriot vice-president more citizenship based and less ethnically/community based. So, in this proposal, the provision that the president always be a Greek Cypriot was abandoned, and instead it was merely provided that president and vice-president should not come from the same community. Turkish Cypriots, it was proposed, could also vote for the president and, as a corollary, Greek Cypriots for the vice-President. Their votes would be weighted to 4:1.

But rotation is another issue altogether. The vice president could be elected with the votes of one fifth of the population plus one vote. The idea that he could be president by rotation is an unorthodox and undemocratic idea. And it does not reinforce the idea of Cypriot citizenship, but rather the idea of ethnically based and separated government. If rotation proves unavoidable, it would be preferable to return to the idea of a presidential council, and a rotating ceremonial/ technical chairwoman/man, in the place of an executive president.

Third issue: It is crucial that land is clearly and honestly returned to the area administered by the Greek Cypriot Community, so that a number of the Greek Cypriot communities which were violently dispersed in 1974 can be reconstituted in the area to be administered by the Greek Cypriot community. This will be an important indication to the Greek Cypriots that something has been gained through a solution. (Together with seeing the Turkish army getting onto boats). The Turkish Cypriots, with the implementation of an agreement, will come out of the cold and participate in the Government and the international representation of the Federal Republic of Cyprus. The Greek Cypriots also need a dramatic gain signifying that the years of suffering are over.

Fourth issue, is that after a solution it must be ensured that Turkey is no longer exercising power in Cyprus overtly through the presence of a military contingent, or covertly through members of the Turkish Cypriot community. We do not need Greek or Turkish contingents on Cyprus in order to ensure security for both communities. We are clever enough to find other ways of ensuring this. In reality EU and Council of Europe membership is sufficient, and their significance is enormous for a stable, law and justice based future for Cyprus. After all, disputes, if they arise, are likely to be constitutional or economic disputes, which can only be solved by power of courts, not force of arms.

Fifthly, it is extremely important that we both allow and encourage a culture of citizenship to develop in a post-solution Cyprus. Greek and Turkish Cypriots have different languages, religions, and histories. History in particular is a divisive issue between them. They will need a new cement. And this cement can only be the law based state which will be created in which they feel that they are equal citizens and to which they owe constitutional loyalty. That is why we need to avoid arrangements that will be a barrier to the development of this feeling. The unfettered exercise of the basic freedoms will be fundamental to this feeling of citizenship. And all Cypriot citizens could feel proud that they will belong to a state that could be a positive paradigm in a region torn by religious and ethnic conflict.