32nd Ayia Napa International Festival

September 20, 2016

The popular annual Ayia Napa Festival is returning to the tourist resort town, with an exciting programme of events.

What: 32nd Ayia Napa International Festival.
When: Thursday, 22 September – Sunday, 25 September
Where: Ayia Napa Central Square, Ayia Napa.

Kicking off at 7pm on Thursday, 22 September, with a ‘Music from all over the world’ performance by  orchestras from local towns and villages, the four-day festival will also comprise traditional dance performances from Ayia Napa’s municipal dance group and a dance group from Rethimno municipality Crete on Friday, 23 September.

On Saturday, 24 September, the Cyprus Police Orchestra will perform, along with a concert of music by composer Stamatis Spanoudaki.

The event will close on Sunday, 25 September with Guinness World Record attempt for the Largest Sousta Dance, a performance by  Russian dance group ‘Iberia’, and a performance of Virtuoso soloists from the State Orchestra of St. Petersburg.

The festival’s events are all free. For more information call 23816307.

