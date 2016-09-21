Popular Nicosia bar BrewFellas, is calling all IPA lovers to come and join them in appreciating an amazing selection of delicious IPA beers at the 1st IPA festival in Cyprus.

What: 1st IPA festival in Cyprus

When: Friday, 23 September, 6.30pm – 11.59pm

Where: BrewFellas, 7 Pygmalian Str, Nicosia

A list of over 20 IPAs will be available to taste, with a special tasting glass included in the package for all participants.

IPA enthusiasts will be offered two package options:

The IPA enthusiast: 10 IPAs of your choice, plus your tasting glass €18.

The Hop Head Madness: 21 IPAs (full list), plus your tasting glass €33.

Some bottles are limited so buying tickets in advance and arriving early is recommended. Any holder of the full Hop Head Madness package, will get an extra tasting shot, if one of the IPAs runs out.

Smokey Dee’s will be serving their gourmet street food dishes on the day. BrewFellas will be open also for non-IPA festival participants. For more information call 22264007.