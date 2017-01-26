Cyprus may be faring better these past few years with combating corruption according to a …Read More »
Cyprus leaders to meet again on February 1
The leaders of divided Cyprus will meet again in Nicosia on Wednesday, February 1, to carry on with …
Cyprus hopes dashed by Turkes four freedoms demand
Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister, Tugrul Turkes, has torpedoed hopes for a settlement on the Cyprus pr…
Sinking of expat homes ‘criminal negligence’
A housing estate in Pissouri – made up mostly of a British expat community – is sinking as a result …
Health official issues flu warning for Cyprus
A health official in Cyprus is warning vulnerable groups – and especially the elderly – to take all …
Last bodies pulled from Italian avalanche hotel, death toll 29
Rescuers have pulled the last two dead bodies from the wreckage of a hotel in central Italy that was…
-
Trump summit with Mexico’s Pena Nieto ‘still on’
A summit between US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto next week is still on "for now", Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday, despite pressure at home to scrap it over objections to a border wall.Read More »
-
U.S. government scientists go ‘rogue’ in defiance of Trump
-
Mary Tyler Moore, Emmy-winning U.S. sitcom star, dead at 80
-
China may be developing new long-range air-to-air missile
-
GDP growth at 3.1% in 2017 according to UCY
The expansion of real economic activity in Cyprus is expected to continue in 2017 at …Read More »
-
Marinem puts forward proposal for East Med cruise tourism
-
Eighty potential investors for Bank of Cyprus
-
Experts present study of new growth model for tourism
-
After stronger 2016, Greece hopes lenders will drop austerity demands
Greece hopes stronger than expected public accounts in 2016 will convince its lenders to sign …Read More »
-
Australia’s Qantas restarts direct flights to Beijing after 8 years
-
Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal
-
Workers at Audi’s Hungarian engine plant set to walk out in pay dispute
-
APOEL, Anorthosis and AEL move into next round
APOEL, Anorthosis and AEL moved into the quarter-finals of the Cyprus Coca-Cola Cup on Wednesday after enjoying relatively easy wins.Read More »
-
Efstathiou advances to quarterfinals in Melbourne
-
APOEL sign French defender Yambere
-
Ethnikos too strong for Doxa
-
Unhappy Klopp slams officials after League Cup exit
Jurgen Klopp expressed disappointment at the officiating and his Liverpool side's poor finishing in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday after Southampton claimed a late 1-0 victory to book a spot in the final.Read More »
-
Bolt stripped of gold after team mate tests positive
-
Froome expects Porte to offer stern test in Geelong
-
Aldridge helps Spurs edge Raptors
-
RoadTrip Bar&Grill
Engomi’s former Coffee Beanery was transformed last year, into the ultimate sports bar and restaurant called …Read More »
-
Pivo microbrewery
-
Yiayia Victoria downtown
-
The Gym
-
Potato Bar
-
Spoilt for choice in the ‘Dstrkt’
Larnaca locals are spoilt for choice when it comes to stepping out for a drink. …Read More »
-
Guru Cafe
-
Jemms American Steak Bar
-
Sushi La Phinikoudes
-
Alchemies
-
Gate to India
If you’re in the hunt for a new and exciting dining experience full of culinary …Read More »
-
Deloubak Espresso Cuisine Co
-
Τheo’s Fish Tavern
-
Ristorante Bacco
-
Ouzeri at Almyra Hotel
-
Uptown Square
The Zen Room, the Chi Lounge, the eStilo and Chesters are an ideal choice for …Read More »
-
Limegrove Spa & Fitness
-
Bedroom beach bar
-
Le Frenchie Café et Bar à Vin
-
Library Cafe Bar
-
Vangelis Tavern in Protaras
This place in Protaras is the little brother of Taverna Vangelis in Paralimni. The two …Read More »
-
Di Capilla Seaside Stories
-
Kyklos
-
Liotatis confectionery in Protaras
-
Aigialos beach bar