A Cypriot specialist called on people to rely only on truly expert advice before even considering picking and consuming wild mushrooms.Read More »
Cyprus security task force heads to Mont Pelerin
The guarantor powers and the EU are set to get down to the nitty-gritty at Mont Pelerin, along with …
Ukrainian fugitive escapes from police custody
Police in Cyprus say a manhunt is underway for a Ukrainian man wanted by the Russian authorities aft…
Russia slams claims it spoiled Cyprus talks
Russia’s Ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov on Monday reacted angrily to an article claiming that…
Shoddy migration office feels minister’s wrath
A decision that wrongly classified a child of an Arab-speaking family as Turkish Cypriot was overtur…
Stolen guns keep police on their toes
A series of gun thefts kept the police busy over the weekend with one attempted arrest prompting a d…
At least 4 dead in gunfight at Mexico music festival
At least four people were killed and 12 were injured early on Monday when a gunman opened fire outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort during the BPM electronic music festival, organizers said in a statement.Read More »
Sinn Fein triggers powersharing collapse
Brazil sees new uprising at penitentiary
Trump: Leaving EU a great thing for Britain
More details emerge on Ayia Napa marina
As the date of its completion approaches, more details are emerging regarding the design, services …Read More »
BoC’s London listing imminent
CCB real estate auctions
Cyprus to host meeting of EBRD Board of Governors
Greek auditors approve sale of railway operator
A Greek court of auditors approved on Monday the sale of Greece's railway operator TRAINOSE to Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato , an official at the country's privatisation agency said.Read More »
Hard Brexit fears crunch sterling ahead of PM May speech
Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar, expected crude output cuts
Tokyo office boom fades with more space, fewer workers
APOEL announce capture of Spanish striker Barral
Cypriot champions APOEL have made Spanish striker David Barral their first signing of 2017.Read More »
APOEL, AEK and Apollon pull through
Omonia await Apollon
APOEL chalk up big Europe Cup win
Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will replace retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, the Wiiliams team announced on Monday.Read More »
Liverpool to decide if Matip can play
Roger Federer impresses on his return
Australia Open: Wawrinka reaches second round
Yiayia Victoria downtown
Our beloved Yiayia Victoria (22 777 252) came down all the way from Thessaloniki a …Read More »
The Gym
Potato Bar
Platho Sugar Sculptures
D.O.T Restaurant
Sushi La Phinikoudes
For authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi head to this funky Sushi La restaurant in Larnaca. …Read More »
Alchemies
Coffeehouse Taste Habitat
JAR Preserves
Zakos Beach Restaurant
Deloubak Espresso Cuisine Co
A new and absolutely beautiful place opened in Paphos last year, right there at the …Read More »
Τheo’s Fish Tavern
Ristorante Bacco
Ouzeri at Almyra Hotel
Labyrinthos Wine Bar & Gallery
Bedroom beach bar
At this bedroom, you’ll never fall asleep. Bedroom day n’ night is situated right on …Read More »
Le Frenchie Café et Bar à Vin
Library Cafe Bar
Prime Grill
La Forchetta
Vangelis Tavern in Protaras
This place in Protaras is the little brother of Taverna Vangelis in Paralimni. The two …Read More »
Di Capilla Seaside Stories
Kyklos
Liotatis confectionery in Protaras
Aigialos beach bar